News Release: “Water is Life” Mural at the Mitchell Water Treatment Plant is Complete

“Water is Life” Mural at the Mitchell Water Treatment Plant is Complete

GREENSBORO, NC (July 23, 2018) – Last month, world-renowned artist David “Mr. June” Louf painted a “Water is Life” themed mural on the 124-foot wide dome water tank at the Mitchell Water Treatment Plant at 1041 Battleground Avenue. The artwork can be seen from both directions of traffic. One of the best driving views is heading south on Battleground while bearing right on to Benjamin Parkway (be sure to drive slowly and carefully). The mural can also be seen from nearby streets such as Grecade Street. A community event to celebrate the completion of the mural will take place this fall. The event will feature free family-friendly activities around water, sustainability, art, and more. For more information about the “Water is Life” mural and to stay apprised of our upcoming event, visit our webpage: www.greensboro-nc.gov/Mural .

