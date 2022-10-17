News Release: Water Department Releases 2021-2022 Annual Report

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Mike Borchers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2494

Water Department Releases 2021-2022 Annual Report

GREENSBORO, NC (October 17, 2022) – The Greensboro Water Resources Department has published its Fiscal Year 2021-2022 annual report. Read it online<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Water-Resources-Annual-Report-2021-22>.

“It is an honor for me to share the department’s first annual report. It is a consolidated reflection of the continuing efforts and dedication of nearly 370 employees, whose mission is to provide the highest level of customer support in the water, sewer, and stormwater services you receive from the City. Thank you for taking a moment to look over the report to see some of our successes, how we are committed to being good stewards of the resources placed in our hands, and strategically planning to meet the challenges of the future for the benefit of our customers, community, and region,” Water Resources Director Mike Borchers said.

The report provides a review of the department’s Strategic Plan, things you should know about your water and sewer systems, a dive into how your money is spent, who our employees are and a review of the department’s critical role in the city’s expansion. It also provides annual water and sewer statistics, as well insight into the community programs offered by Water Resources.

For more information about Water Resources, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/Water<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Water>.

# # #

Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

NC Environmental Educator

Public Education Coordinator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406