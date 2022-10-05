News Release: Waste Collections Resume Normal Operations

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Waste Collections Resume Normal Operations

GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2022) – All City of Greensboro waste collections have now returned to normal operations, following some disruption due to Tropical Storm Ian. Residents are reminded to prepare all yard waste<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/yard-waste> as follows:

* Can It

Use your own 32-gallon trash can. Your can should have handles and a lid. Irregularly shaped containers may not be serviced. Filled cans should weigh no more than 50 pounds. If you were to place a lid on the can, all materials should be contained inside. Long branches protruding from the container may result in service denial.

* Bag It

Use only heavy-duty, clear plastic bags. Using black plastic bags, paper bags, and green recycling bags will result in non-collection. Filled bags must weigh less than 50 pounds.

* Bundle It

Tie yard waste in bundles not more than five feet long and no heavier than 50 pounds.

