News Release: W. Wendover Fatal Crash

Traffic Crash Fatality

GREENSBORO, NC (January 8, 2022) – On Saturday, January 8, at approximately 12:42 am, a black Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound on W Wendover Av, east of S Holden Rd, ran off of the road to the right and struck a high-voltage transmission tower. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending positive identification. This ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

