News Release: W. Wendover Avenue Lane Closures Due to Sewer Main Evaluations Begin February 11

W. Wendover Avenue Lane Closures Due to Sewer Main Evaluations Begin February 11

GREENSBORO, NC (February 9, 2021) – Beginning Thursday, February 11, and continuing through Tuesday, February 16, the City is performing sewer evaluations on sewer mains in the W. Wendover Avenue area between Meadowood Street and S. Edwardia Drive. Work will also take place on S. Edwardia between HCI Boulevard and W. Market Street and on Meadowood Street between Wildberry Drive and W. Wendover Avenue. See map for locations. One lane will be closed periodically during the hours of 9 am to 4 pm on Thursday, February 11, Monday, February 15, and Tuesday, February 16.

Motorists should avoid the areas if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zones. Work is subject to weather delays.

This job is part of the City’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/sewer-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

