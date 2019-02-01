News Release: W. Smith Street Lane Closure Begins February 4

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

W. Smith Street Lane Closure Begins February 4

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2019) – Beginning at 8 am Monday, February 4, the right lane of W. Smith Street between Hill and N. Spring streets will be closed for construction of Downtown Greenway’s continuation, called Phase 3C. The new section will run between Prescott and Spring streets.

Also closed will be the N. Cedar Street access to W. Smith Street.

Construction and lane closures are expected to continue for about four months.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to the area or expect slight delays traveling around the work zone

