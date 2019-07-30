News Release: W. Market Street Sewer Line Maintenance Work on July 31

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Linwood Perry

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3124

W. Market Street Sewer Line Maintenance Work on July 31

GREENSBORO, NC (July 30, 2019) – On Wednesday, July 31 motorists can expect delays and potential lane closures at the 2700 block of W. Market Street in the west bound lanes from S. Elam Avenue to N. Lindell Road due to sewer line maintenance work from 9am-5pm daily. Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: O 336- 373-4601 C 336-202-7017; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.