News Release: W. Market Street Lane Closures Due to Sewer Main Evaluations Begin February 23

W. Market Street Lane Closures Due to Sewer Main Evaluations Begin February 23

GREENSBORO, NC (February 22, 2021) – Beginning Tuesday, February 23, and continuing through Thursday, February 25, the City is performing sewer evaluations on sewer mains in the W. Market Street area near Dolley Madison and College roads. See map for locations. One lane will be closed periodically each day from 9 am to 4 pm. Motorists should avoid the area if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zone. Work is subject to weather-related delays.

This job is part of the City’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/sewer-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.



