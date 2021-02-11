News Release: W Market Street Fatal Crash

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

W. Market Street Fatal Crash

GREENSBORO, NC (February 11, 2021) – On February 10, at approximately 9:25 pm a black 2006 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on W. Market Street near N. Elam Avenue when it left the roadway to the right striking a light pole. The adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved. It is suspected that alcohol was a factor in this crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

