News Release: W. Gate City Fatal Motorcycle Crash

W. Gate City Fatal Motorcycle Crash

GREENSBORO, NC (June 1, 2021) – On June 01, at 8:13 a.m. Richardo Lofton, 45 years old of Brown Summit, was operating a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle east on W Gate City Boulevard. Nikki Baker, 47 years old of Greensboro, failed to see the approaching motorcycle and started into the roadway from Dillard Street. The collision occurred between the two vehicles and Lofton died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. Neither speed nor impairment is considered to be a contributing factor. Baker was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield to right of way. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

