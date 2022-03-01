News Release: W. Gate City Boulevard Closure Due to Sewer Repair Set for March 2

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

W. Gate City Boulevard Closure Due to Sewer Repair Set for March 2

GREENSBORO, NC (March 1, 2022) – Beginning 9 am Wednesday, March 2, the westbound lane on W. Gate City Boulevard between Dexter Avenue and W. Meadowview Road will have lane closures and minor traffic delays due to manhole repairs. The job is expected to be completed by 5 pm that day.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

