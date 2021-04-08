News Release: W. Gate City and S. Holden Road Fatal Crash

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe For All People”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

W GATE CITY BLVD / S HOLDEN RD MOTORIST FATAL

GREENSBORO, NC (April 8, 2021) – On April 8, at approximately 12:43 am Djimon Kobe Faulkner, 22 years old, of Clarkton, NC was operating a Kia Forte west on W. Gate City Boulevard when he crossed the center turn lane and went left of center. He ran head-on into a Chrysler Sebring being operated eastbound on Gate City Boulevard by Jailen Christopher Oakes, 20 years old of Raeford, NC. Mr. Oakes and the passenger in his vehicle, Salah Aunyea Lucas, 20 years old of Southern Pines NC, sustained serious injuries. Mr. Faulkner was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction team is conducting the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.