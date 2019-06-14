News Release: W. Friendly Ave Lane Closure beginning June 17, 2019

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

W. Friendly Ave Lane Closure beginning June 17, 2019

GREENSBORO, NC (June 14, 2019) – Beginning on Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21, W. Friendly Avenue will have lane closures west bound between Commerce Place and N. Greene Street from 9am-4pm due to sewer rehabilitation work. Directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab>.

