News Release: W. Cornwallis Drive Closure Set for January 31

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Latoya Harris

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4601

W. Cornwallis Drive Closure Set for January 31

GREENSBORO, NC (January 30, 2019) – Beginning at 8 am Thursday, January 31, the 2900 block of W. Cornwallis Drive will be closed due to sewer repair work. The job is expected to be complete by the end of that day, weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or expect delays near that section of Cornwallis. Questions? Call Linwood Perry at 336-373-3124.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.