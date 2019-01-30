News Release: W. Cornwallis Drive Closure Set for January 31

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Latoya Harris
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4601
W. Cornwallis Drive Closure Set for January 31
GREENSBORO, NC (January 30, 2019) – Beginning at 8 am Thursday, January 31, the 2900 block of W. Cornwallis Drive will be closed due to sewer repair work. The job is expected to be complete by the end of that day, weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or expect delays near that section of Cornwallis. Questions? Call Linwood Perry at 336-373-3124.
