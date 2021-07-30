News Release: W. Cone Boulevard Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Rehabilitation Begin August 2

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

W. Cone Boulevard Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Rehabilitation Begin August 2

GREENSBORO, NC (July 29, 2021) – Beginning Monday, August 2, and continuing through Friday, August 13, one lane in each direction on W. Cone Boulevard between Lawndale Drive and Lafayette Drive will be closed from 7 am to 7 pm weekdays due to sewer rehab work.

See map for locations. Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/sewer-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.



