News Release: Virtual Town Hall Meeting Planned for June 18 by City’s GCJAC

Virtual Town Hall Meeting Planned for June 18 by City’s GCJAC
GREENSBORO, NC (June 4, 2020) – The City’s Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GCJAC> (GCJAC) is hosting a virtual town hall meeting at 6:30 pm Thursday, June 18. Its focus is to have a solution-based dialog on policing and law enforcement in Greensboro. Interested in attending? Email GCJAC at GCJAC@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:GCJAC@greensboro-nc.gov> to receive an invite.
Questions? Call Latisha McNeil, the commission’s criminal justice administrator, at 336-373-2295.
