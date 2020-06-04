News Release: Virtual Town Hall Meeting Planned for June 18 by City’s GCJAC

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Latisha McNeil

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2295

Virtual Town Hall Meeting Planned for June 18 by City’s GCJAC

GREENSBORO, NC (June 4, 2020) – The City’s Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GCJAC> (GCJAC) is hosting a virtual town hall meeting at 6:30 pm Thursday, June 18. Its focus is to have a solution-based dialog on policing and law enforcement in Greensboro. Interested in attending? Email GCJAC at GCJAC@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:GCJAC@greensboro-nc.gov> to receive an invite.

Questions? Call Latisha McNeil, the commission’s criminal justice administrator, at 336-373-2295.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.