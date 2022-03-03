News Release: Virtual Information Sessions Set for Proposed Short Term Rental Regulations

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Virtual Information Sessions Set for Proposed Short Term Rental Regulations

GREENSBORO, NC (March 3, 2022) – The City’s Planning Department is hosting two virtual information sessions to hear from the public about proposed short term rentals, which generally include the rental of private homes through services such as Airbnb and VRBO.

The sessions are 12:30-1:30 pm and 5:30-6:30 pm Thursday, March 17, via Zoom. To register for either session, email planning staff<mailto:mike.kirkman@greensboro-nc.gov?subject=Short-Term%20Rental%20Info%20Session> which session you want to attend. Check out the

draft regulations<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=52041> for short term rentals.

The Planning Department does not have a definition for this type of growing use of private property and currently regulates its use under the broader category of Tourist Homes (Bed and Breakfasts).

The City has been studying ways to address this type of rental use to encourage additional visitors and investment in Greensboro, while also limiting impacts on existing residential areas.

Read more on this at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ShortTermRentals<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ShortTermRentals>.

