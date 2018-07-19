News Release- Verizon Wireless Experiencing Service Issues

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carla Banks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3769

Verizon Wireless Experiencing Service Issues

GREENSBORO, NC (July 19, 2018) – Guilford Metro 911 is reporting Verizon Wireless has a cut fiber line that is causing issues nationwide.

Residents can still call 911, but Guilford Metro 911 is unable to return calls to Verizon Wireless customers. Verizon has given no timeframe for a resolution at this time.

# # #

Regards,

Carla Banks

Communications & Marketing Director

City of Greensboro

Office: 336-373-3769

Cell: 336-337-9914

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro NC 27402

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.