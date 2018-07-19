News Release- Verizon Wireless Experiencing Service Issues

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carla Banks
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3769
Verizon Wireless Experiencing Service Issues
GREENSBORO, NC (July 19, 2018) – Guilford Metro 911 is reporting Verizon Wireless has a cut fiber line that is causing issues nationwide.
Residents can still call 911, but Guilford Metro 911 is unable to return calls to Verizon Wireless customers. Verizon has given no timeframe for a resolution at this time.
