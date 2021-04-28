News Release: US 29 Southbound Fatal Crash

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

US 29 Southbound Fatal Crash

GREENSBORO, NC (April 28, 2021) – On Wednesday April 28, at 4:51 am, Officer responded to US 29 southbound near MLK Jr Blvd in reference to a single vehicle collision. The vehicle, a 2006 Acura, with four occupants left the roadway to the right. Dabney Jo Grubbs, 21 years old of Reidsville, was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of her injuries. Ms. Grubbs was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other occupants were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Speed and impairment are believed to be factors in this crash. The investigation is ongoing with Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

