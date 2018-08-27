News Release: Uplift Girls Program Returns to Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center This Fall

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Uplift Girls Program Returns to Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center This Fall

GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2018) – This fall, City Arts and Joyemovement Dance will offer Uplift Girls, an open discussion group where girls aged 9-18 can talk about their experiences. The eight-week program begins September 17. Meetings will be held every Monday from 6:30-7:45 in the Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St. The cost is $25. Register online .

Each week the girls will participate in workshops centered around developing their skills in the following four main areas: self-care, entrepreneurship, movement, and global citizenship. They will examine essential questions, such as “Who am I?” and “Who do I want to become?” They will participate in dance and yoga classes as well. The project goal is for girls to go from limited choices to limitless opportunity and to become leaders in their community.

For more information, contact Program Director Alexandra Joye Warren at Alexandra.Warren@greensboro-nc.com<mailto:Alexandra.Warren@greensboro-nc.com>.

