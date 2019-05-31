News Release: Update Woodmere Drive Investigation

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

Homicide Investigation

UPDATE (May 31): The victim who had been listed in serious condition has succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Steven Anthony George, B/M 28 years old of Greensboro. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. A juvenile was in the home at the time of the incident and was unharmed. The juvenile is now in the care of family members.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 31, 2019) – On 5.31.2019 at 2:54 a.m. – Police responded to 1814 Woodmere Drive in reference to shots fired and located one victim with a gunshot wound. Same was transported to a local hospital in serious condition by EMS.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

