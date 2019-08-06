News Release: Update to US 29 Crash

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
UPDATE (Aug 6): On Monday August 05, 2019 the Greensboro Police Department was notified Ms. Mitchell died as a result of the injuries suffered from the collision. The family was notified of her passing. The investigation is ongoing.
Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Serious Injury
GREENSBORO, NC (August 6, 2019) – On Thursday August 01, 2019 at 10:18 pm, the Greensboro Police Department received a call in reference to a traffic collision involving injuries on US 29N. The collision involved a 2004 Honda Accord operated by Ms. Aline Mitchell, B/F/56 of Greensboro, North Carolina. Ms. Mitchell was traveling southbound in the northbound travel lanes which resulted in a collision with a 2007 Ford Five Hundred, operated by Mr. Wyatt Ray Branson, W/M/23 also of Greensboro, North Carolina.
As a result of the collision Ms. Mitchell suffered critical injuries while Mr. Branson suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both parties were transported to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment. The collision is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.
