News Release: Update to Turnbridge Circle Aggravated Assault

UPDATE: Police arrested Thomas Lloyd B/M, 16, of Elon, NC on July 9, 2018 in connection to the aggravated Assault on Turnbridge Circle. Llyod has been charged with two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury, two counts of Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Felony Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Dwelling/Moving Vehicle, Felony Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property, Misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a Minor Present, and Misdemeanor Discharge of Firearm in City Limits. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police Investigating Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (June 30, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating a shooting which occurred at 5016 Turnbridge Circle. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 9:06 pm. When officers arrived they located two female victims, each suffering from one gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to a local medical facility for treatment and are currently listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.