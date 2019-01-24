News Release: Update to Summit Avenue homicide investigation; second deceased subject found in structure

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: (336) 574-4002

Update: During the course of the investigation a second deceased subject was located inside the structure.

Both deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neither subjects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (January 23, 2019) – On 01/23/19 at 8:40 pm, the Greensboro Police Department responded to 703 Summit Avenue Apt 5, to assist the Greensboro Fire Department with an active structure fire. During operations, the Greensboro Fire Department located a subject inside of the structure. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful.

This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.