News Release: Update to Spring Garden Homicide Investigation

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE (Mar. 1): On March 1, 2019 the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Thomasville Police Department arrested Juan Aguilar H/M 24, and Malachi Lamar Williams B/M 20, both of Thomasville, NC, for First Degree Murder. Williams is also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Aguilar and Williams were taken into custody without incident.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

UPDATE (Feb. 9): The victim in this incident has been identified as Jermaine Tyrone McCain, B/M, 27 of Reidsville. The investigation is ongoing.

Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb. 9, 2019) – On 02/09/2019 at approximately 3:30 a.m. the Greensboro Police Department along with Greensboro Fire and Guilford County EMS responded to 4100 block of Spring Garden Street in reference to a shooting. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where lifesaving efforts were made but the victim was declared deceased.

This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing. This incident has been ruled as the City’s sixth (6th) homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.