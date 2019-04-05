News Release: Update to Moncastle Drive Investigation

[COG News Release_2015][GPD Logo]
Homicide Investigation
UDATE (April 5): In the ongoing investigation into the death of James Currie, on March 25, 2019, investigators have identified all parties involved and the investigation reveled that, the shooting occurred during the commission a crime and the person who shot Currie acted in self defense. The Department has no reason to believe the person involved poses a threat to the community. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office for review.
UPDATE (Mar. 25): The deceased subject has been identified as James David Currie, B/M 17 years old of Greensboro. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.
GREENSBORO, NC (Mar. 25, 2019) – On 03/24/2019 at approximately 10:40 p.m. the Greensboro Police Department responded to the 500 block of Montcastle Drive in reference to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, they located a subject that appeared to have been suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful. The victim has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.
