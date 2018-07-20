News Release: Victim of Cranbrook St. homicide identified

Police Investigating Homicide

The victim has been identified as Michael Jerome Potts, B/M, 46 of Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 19, 2018) – Greensboro police responded to an aggravated assault where they located a crime scene at 1007 Cranbrook Street. Once Officers arrived they were able to locate one victim who was transported to an area hospital. Suspect information is not available at this time. The preliminary investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

