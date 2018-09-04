News Release: Update to Greenbrier Rd Ag Assault

Update: The suspect, in this incident Isaac Cortez Lattimore (B/M/23) has been arrested and charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Firearm in the City. He is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 3, 2018) – On Monday September 3rd, 2018 at 2:43 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Greenbrier Road and North Church Street in reference to a reported shooting. The first officers arriving located a victim who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Additional arriving officers located a suspect, this investigation is still ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

