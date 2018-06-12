News Release: Update to Aggravated Assault

UPDATE:

The victims have been identified as Anthony Kristopher King, B/M 18, of Greensboro and Nakayla Brown B/F 16 of Greensboro.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (June 10, 2018) – On 6.10.2018 at 12:37 a.m. – Two gunshot victims showed up at 1300 Battleground Avenue were police were already onscene. The two victims were transported by EMS to a local hospital. A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred earlier in the 700 block of Fulton Street where the victims were fired upon while in their vehicle.

The suspect was described as a black-male with dreads pulled-up in a ponytail and wearing black pants. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336)373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.