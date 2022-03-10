News Release: Update Terrell Street Homicide Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: The victim has succumbed to their injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Mark Anthony Gilbert Jr, 40 years old of Greensboro.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (March 10, 2022) – On March 10, 2022 at approximately 01:38 a.m. Officers responded to the 600 block of West Terrell Street in reference to a disorder. One victim was found with injuries and was being treated on scene by medical personnel.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

