News Release: Update Sweet Birch Drive Investigation

UPDATE #3: The deceased victims have been identified as Jerry Griffin, B/M, 61 years old, Mkenzie Denise McKinney, B/F, 10 years old, and Serenity Taliem Rose, B/F, 2 years old all of Greensboro. The suspect has been identified as Brittany Christina McKinney, B/F, 28 years old, of Greensboro. McKinney was taken into custody shortly after the incident and is charged with three counts of First Degree Murder. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

UPDATE #2: Police have identified three victims in this investigation. The identity of the victims is not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. There are no additional details available at this time.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 1, 2020) – At 11:14am officers responded to the 3600 block of Sweet Birch Drive in reference to a check welfare. Upon arrival officers observed an aggravated assault. Officers are on scene and investigating further.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

