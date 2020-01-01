News Release: Update Sweet Birch Drive Investigation

[GPD Logo]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
UPDATE #2: Police have identified three victims in this investigation. The identity of the victims is not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE: This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. There are no additional details available at this time.
Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (January 1, 2020) – At 11:14am officers responded to the 3600 block of Sweet Birch Drive in reference to a check welfare. Upon arrival officers observed an aggravated assault. Officers are on scene and investigating further.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Ronald Glenn
Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov
