News Release: Update Subject Collapes in Police Custody Later Dies at Hospital

Update: The person involved in this incident has been identified as Marcus Deon Smith, B/M 38, of Greensboro.

Subject that Collapsed in Police Custody Later Dies at Hospital

GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 8, 2018) – At 12:45 AM Greensboro Police located a disoriented suicidal subject running in and out of traffic in the 100 block of North Church Street. Officers worked with the subject for several minutes in an effort to give him assistance. EMS arrived at the scene at 12:50 AM. While officers were attempting to transport him for mental evaluation, the subject became combative and collapsed. Both EMS and on scene officers began rendering aid. The subject was transported by EMS to a local hospital for additional treatment. The subject passed away at approximately 1:50 AM.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Greensboro Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation. The officers involved will be placed on administrative duty, as according to policy of the Greensboro Police Department.

