Police: Woman shot, killed in car also occupied with kids, possibly after traffic accident with shooter

S. Elm-Eugene Homicide Investigation Update

GREENSBORO, NC (Mar. 5, 2019) – On March 3, 2019 at approximately 4:35 p.m. the Greensboro Police Department responded to the intersection of Patton Avenue and S. Elm-Eugene Street in reference to reported shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival police located a vehicle that had crashed into the fence in the area of S. Elm-Eugene Street and Concord Street.

The victim has been identified as Carolyn Rose Tiger, H/F 26, of Greensboro. Rose was operating a black Nissan which was also occupied by two children at the time of the shooting one of which was a small child in a car seat. The victim’s vehicle was possibly involved in a minor traffic accident with what is described as a newer model light blue Hyundai type vehicle somewhere in the area of S. Elm-Eugene St. and Meadowview Drive. Both cars traveled north on S. Elm-Eugene St. to the area of Patton Ave. where the light blue Hyundai attempted to block in the victim’s vehicle. The driver of the light blue Hyundai got out of his car and retrieved a rifle from his trunk and opened fire on the victim’s vehicle as it was attempting to leave the area northbound on S. Elm-Eugene St.

Ms. Tiger was struck by the gunfire and was pronounced deceased from her wounds shortly after arrival at Moses Cone Hospital. Witnesses last observed the light blue Hyundai leaving the area traveling east on Patton Ave.

The driver of the light blue Hyundai was described as a black male, tall and skinny with a muscular build. The Suspect was in his 20’s and was wearing blue jeans, a jacket and also had on a black toboggan. There has been no relationship established between the victim and the suspect and at this time the crime is being investigated as a random act of violence.

This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

