News Release: Update Rugby Street Homicide Arrest

UPDATE: Police have arrested and charged Levonne Shontel Lemon, B/M 41, of Greensboro with First Degree Murder. He is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

****Homicide****

GREENSBORO, NC (April 28, 2020) – On 04/27/2020 at 10:51 p.m. – Police responded to the 900 block of Rugby Street in reference to a homicide. Upon arrival officers located a female victim. The victim is identified as Deidre Ingram-Hope, BF 54 years of age. The victim’s next of kin has been notified.

Currently the police are not actively seeking a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

