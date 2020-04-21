News Release: Update Randleman Road Homicide Arrest

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
UPDATE: Police have arrested and charged Joshua Claudio Perez, H/M 23, of Greensboro with First Degree Murder. Perez is currently in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.
Police Investigating Homicide in 3200 Block of Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, NC (April 21, 2020) – At approximately 11:28 a.m. the Greensboro Police responded to the 3228 Randleman Road in reference to an assault call. Upon arrival one male victim identified as Decarrio Armani James, B/M 17, was located in a parking lot suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but died after arriving at the medical facility. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the area and are conducting a detailed investigation of the incident. There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
