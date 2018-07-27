News Release: Update Police Make Early Moring Arrest in Recent Commercial Robberies

UPDATE:

The individuals arrested have been identified as Kalil Barrino B/M, 18 arrested at 905-C Shelby Drive, Jelani Dye B/M, 18 arrested at 4228-A Edith Lane, Jaelin Crowder B/M, 20 and Christian Sarpy B/M, 19 arrested at 4304 Big Tree Way.

All face charges of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon in multiple jurisdictions, to include Greensboro, Winston Salem, Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Mooresville, and Matthews. The investigation is continuing and further charges are pending.

Police Make Early Morning Arrest in Recent Commercial Robberies

GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2018) – At approximately 7:00 am this morning the Greensboro Police Department along with several other agencies, to include the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, and the United States Secret Service, arrested multiple subjects believed to be involved in a number of commercial robberies in Greensboro and surrounding areas.

The commercial robberies in Greensboro occurred at several CVS and Walgreens locations, and are believed to be related to multiple offenses throughout the state.

Today’s arrests occurred at three different locations in Greensboro. This investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

