News Release: Update Police Investigating Shooting on Hampshire Drive

UPDATE: The victim is in stable condition with non life threatening injuries.

Police Investigating Shooting on Hampshire Drive

GREENSBORO, NC (August 9, 2018) – At approximately 3:50 p.m. Greensboro police and responded to a shooting call at 4101 Hampshire Drive. Upon arrival police located one male victim suffering apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Two possible suspects were seen leaving the area. One is described as a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a black shirt, and white shoes. There is no description on the second suspect. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

