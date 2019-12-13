News Release: Update Police Investigating Homcide on Lynhaven Drive

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UPDATE (Dec. 13): The deceased victim in this incident has been identified as Laquita Terelle Amos, B/F 39, of Greensboro. At this time police have identified all the parties involved and are not actively looking for a suspect. There is no threat to the general public.

Police Investigating Homicide on Lynhaven Drive

GREENSBORO, NC (December 12, 2019) – On December 12, 2019 at approximately 7:34 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive in reference to a gunshot wound call. Upon arrival three victims were located, two inside a residence and one outside of the residence all suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital one in critical condition, the second with non life threatening injuries, the third victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

