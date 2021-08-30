News Release: Update Police Incident at 100 E. Police Plaza

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Police Incident at 100 E. Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC (August 30, 2021) – At approximately 3:08 pm on August 27, Christopher Moore entered the employee parking lot on foot, at the southeast side of the Greensboro Police Department, located at 100 E. Police Plaza. After using an accelerant to set a marked patrol vehicle on fire Moore attacked an officer that was entering the building. Moore struck the officer multiple times in the face and head before placing his arms around the officer’s neck. During the struggle Moore attempted to gain control of the officer’s service weapon. Two additional officers heard the attack and quickly located Moore assaulting the officer. Ultimately, the officers were able to stop the deadly assault. The officer that was attacked, Officer J.M Chavez, is recovering from his injuries.
Officer Chavez joined the police department in 1999. The other involved officers are A.L Dellinger, who joined the department in 2009, and R.T. Brooks, who joined the department in 2011. Based on preliminary information, it appears Moore came onto police property with the intent of starting the fire and attacking police.
The danger police face is ever present and officers have to remain vigilant against these threats. The reality is we are lucky that it was an officer who was attacked and not one of our non-sworn employees in the parking lot. To that measure we are looking at ways we can secure our parking lots and buildings to address the safety for all of our employees. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and we will not be releasing any additional information.
We thank the community for their support and our employees for their dedication.
# # #
Ronald Glenn
Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27401
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.