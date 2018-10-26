News Release: Update Police Arrest Two People in Commercial Robbery

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

UPDATE:

The suspects in the this incident have been identified as James Ross Inman, B/M 30, of Greensboro and Shaquan Milik Eason, B/M 24, of Greensboro. Both men are charged with three counts of Kidnapping 2nd degree, two counts of Robbery with dangerous weapon, and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon

Police Arrest Two People in Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (October 26, 2018) – At approximately 12:13 p.m. police responded to a robbery call at the T-Mobile store located at 2103 Pyramids Village Boulevard. Two suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money. The two subjects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise from the store.

The suspects were later located by law enforcement and two male subjects were taken into custody. The suspects’ identities are not available at this time. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

