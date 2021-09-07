News Release: Update Patterson Street Homicide

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]a

UPDATE (9/7): Malek Anthony Moore, 29 years old is currently wanted for First Degree Murder by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for a Homicide occurring on 09-06-21. Moore is a Person of Interest in the recent Homicide at 2805 Patterson Street occurring on 09-03-21 and has ties to Greensboro as well as Winston Salem. Moore is known to frequent public transportation such as bus stations and train stations. Moore should be considered armed & extremely dangerous.

UPDATE (9/4): The victim in this incident has been identified as Christian Mbimba, 21 years old of Nashville, TN. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: The details of this investigation have led detectives to believe the death was suspicious. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Identification information for the victim will be released pending next of kin notification. There are no additional details available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Patterson Street Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (September 3, 2021) – At approximately 11:03 a.m. Greensboro police responded to the 2800 block of Patterson Street in reference to a unknown problem person down call. Upon arrival officers located an individual deceased. Greensboro Police Detectives will conduct a death investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

