News Release: Update on Lane Closure on North O’Henry Boulevard

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Mike Strader
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Update on Lane Closure on North O’Henry Boulevard
GREENSBORO, NC (August 15, 2019) – The water main repair on North O’Henry Boulevard is taking longer than expected. One lane remains closed due to the repair work. Repairs are estimated to be complete by 10 pm. Customers impacted by service interruption have been notified. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid travelling US 29 North and choose alternate routes.
Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator
Department of Water Resources
City of Greensboro
