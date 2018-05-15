News Release: UPDATE on Gant Street Shooting Investigation

Posted By: Greensboro 101 May 15, 2018 9:58 pm

****UPDATE****
The two victims have been identified as William Dwight McCollum, B/M 26 years old of Greensboro and Favian Octmere Jeffires, B/M 37 years old of Greensboro. The third victim is still receiving treatment at a local medical facility.

Police Investigating Shooting on Gant Street

GREENSBORO, NC (April 23, 2018) – At 4:58 p.m. police responded to a shooting call at 301 Gant Street in Greensboro. Upon arrival police located three victims with apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was confirmed deceased at the scene, a second was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and a third was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.
# # # #

Ronald Glenn
Interim Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.gsopd.org
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Gant-Street-Investigation-Update-051518.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "News Release: UPDATE on Gant Street Shooting Investigation"

Leave a comment