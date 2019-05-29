News Release: Update on Franklin Blvd Fatal Crash

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

UPDATE (May 29): The deceased pedestrian invovled in this crash has been identified as Tesfalem Zeru Sertsionas, 54 years old of Greensboro, NC.

Fatal Crash on Franklin Blvd near Naco Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (May 27, 2019) – On 05-26-2019 at 11:00 pm, Greensboro Police responded to Franklin Blvd. near Naco Rd. in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving serious injury.

A 2005 Lincoln Navigator was being operated by Mr. Ronnie Matthews (52 years old, of Greensboro, NC) south on Franklin Blvd. The vehicle crashed into a pedestrian, left the scene, and later returned.

The pedestrian died as a result of injuries they sustained from this crash. The pedestrian is not being identified at this time, while family is being notified.

Mr. Matthews was uninjured and has been charged with DWI, Felony Hit and Run and Felony Death By Vehicle. His bond was set at $200,000.00 and he is in the custody of the Guilford County Jail.

Franklin Blvd. was closed for a brief period of time, but has since re-opened.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

