News Release: Update on Dixie Building Condemnation

CITY OF GREENSBORO
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Update on Dixie Building Condemnation
GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2018) – The Dixie Building at 125 S. Elm St in downtown Greensboro will remain condemned until all the utilities are able to be restored on Wednesday, August 1. Once utilities are restored, people and businesses will be permitted to return into the building. The water level rose into the bottom of the building. Inspectors will continue to monitor this situation.
Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
