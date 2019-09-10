News Release: Update N. Elm Aggravated Assault

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

UPDATE (9/10): Greensboro Police have arrested Frederick Alexander Hess, W/M, 21 of Greensboro. Hess was arrested today at 11:17 a.m. in Greensboro. Through investigation it was learned the victim and the suspect knew each other and planned to meet at the location where the assault took place. Hess is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 9, 2019) – On 9.09.2019 at 9:18 p.m. – Police responded to Center City Park on 200 N. Elm Street reference a stabbing. Officers located a victim who was transported in stable condition to a local hospital by EMS. The suspects were described as a white-male and a black-male. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

