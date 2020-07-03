News Release: Update N Dudley Street

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png] [GPD Logo]

UPDATE: The victims have succumbed to their injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victims have been identified as Rodney Letroy Stout, B/M 34 of Greensboro and Bakeea Abdulla Douglas, B/F 34 of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 3, 2020) – Greensboro Police have been dispatched to the 400 block of North Dudley Street in reference to an aggravated assault involving two victims.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

