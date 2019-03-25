News Release: Update Montcastles Homicide Investigation

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE (Mar. 25): The deceased subject has been identified as James David Currie, B/M 17 years old of Greensboro. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (Mar. 25, 2019) – On 03/24/2019 at approximately 10:40 p.m. the Greensboro Police Department responded to the 500 block of Montcastle Drive in reference to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, they located a subject that appeared to have been suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful. The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

