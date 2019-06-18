Man who died in police custody identified as Aaron Michael Andrews, W/M 35, of Greensboro

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE (June 18): The deceased subject in this investigation has been identified as Aaron Michael Andrews, W/M 35, of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.

Maybank Drive Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2019) – At approximately 11:23 am today, Greensboro Police responded to a call of a Breaking and Entering in progress at 2200 Maybank Drive. Upon arrival police located a male suspect acting erratically. Police were able to detain and handcuff the suspect. Police requested EMS personnel to evaluate his condition and administer aid. As EMS prepared to transport the suspect to a local hospital he became unresponsive. EMS began lifesaving measures and the subject was later pronounced deceased.

As is standard protocol the incident is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) to determine if all actions were in accordance with state law. The Greensboro Police Department Professional Standards Division will investigate to determine if departmental policies were followed. The officers involved have been placed on administrative duties while the internal investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

